Assam Election: Ranjit Dass Slams Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh President Ranjit Dass slammed Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi saying that they are not even eligible for a booth level president of BJP. This was said by the BJP president while reacting to the Congress’s comment who said that both Rahul and Priyanka are gems of India.

“The Congress who said Rahul and Priyanka as gems are actually valueless for the Indians. They are not even eligible for BJP’s booth level president,” said Dass while speaking to media at a joining programme at Patacharkuchi.

He further slammed AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal saying that whatever Ajmal say about Assam and Assamese, the people of the state will never believe him. “Until and unless there are self-esteemed people in Assam, Badruddin can’t do anything and after election he will be nowhere in Assam,” added Dass.

He further stated that all the religious minorities who were killed have taken place during the rule of Congress and now no religious minorities believe in Congress or AIUDF.