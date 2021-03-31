Election 2021Top Stories

Assam Election: Ranjit Dass Slams Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

By Pratidin Bureau
18

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh President Ranjit Dass slammed Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi saying that they are not even eligible for a booth level president of BJP. This was said by the BJP president while reacting to the Congress’s comment who said that both Rahul and Priyanka are gems of India.

“The Congress who said Rahul and Priyanka as gems are actually valueless for the Indians. They are not even eligible for BJP’s booth level president,” said Dass while speaking to media at a joining programme at Patacharkuchi.

He further slammed AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal saying that whatever Ajmal say about Assam and Assamese, the people of the state will never believe him. “Until and unless there are self-esteemed people in Assam, Badruddin can’t do anything and after election he will be nowhere in Assam,” added Dass.

Related News

NCB Arrests Bollywood Actor Ajaz Khan Over Drug Case

Meghalaya to Get 1st De-Addiction Center in NE

Rahul Gandhi Visits Kamakhya Temple

Passengers Not Allowed To Charge Electronic Devices On Board…

He further stated that all the religious minorities who were killed have taken place during the rule of Congress and now no religious minorities believe in Congress or AIUDF.

You might also like
Sports

Feroz Shah Kotla to be renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium

Regional

Assam High Madrassa (AHM) Results | First Three Ranks

National

2 Die After Building Collapses in Mohali

National

Gold prices today jump over ₹1,100 per 10 gram

Regional

Brus to repatriate to Mizoram after more than two decades

National

Deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar extended

Comments
Loading...