Assam Election: Two AIUDF Leaders Suspended

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) central committee leaders Motiur Rahman and Nurul Amin Choudhury were suspended from the party for violation of its constitution.

The two senior leaders formed a new political party – Assam United Democratic Front (AUDF) and Choudhury submitted his nomination from Rupahihat constituency, while, Rahman filed his nomination from Batadrawa constituency.

“We are observing the anti-party & destructive activities of the following office bearers who are participating in Assam Assembly Election, 2021 in their own whims and style, which is a serious offense and gross violence of the party constitution and liable for disciplinary action under Article XXV(A) of the constitution. As such, they have been suspended from the All India United Democratic Front with immediate effect”, an official order from the party stated on Monday.