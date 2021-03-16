Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Election: Two AIUDF Leaders Suspended

By Pratidin Bureau
0

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) central committee leaders Motiur Rahman and Nurul Amin Choudhury were suspended from the party for violation of its constitution.

The two senior leaders formed a new political party – Assam United Democratic Front (AUDF) and Choudhury submitted his nomination from Rupahihat constituency, while, Rahman filed his nomination from Batadrawa constituency.

“We are observing the anti-party & destructive activities of the following office bearers who are participating in Assam Assembly Election, 2021 in their own whims and style, which is a serious offense and gross violence of the party constitution and liable for disciplinary action under Article XXV(A) of the constitution. As such, they have been suspended from the All India United Democratic Front with immediate effect”, an official order from the party stated on Monday.

Related News

Union Cabinet Approves Bill to Set up DFI

Assam Election: UPPL Releases List Of 8 Candidates For 3rd…

Dibrugarh: NFR Engineer Arrested By CBI For Taking Bribe

Actor Rituparna Sengupta Tests COVID-19 +ve

You might also like
Top Stories

Brown Sugar, Whiteners, Chemicals Seized In Ghy, 4 Held

National

NFR recovers Rs 57 Crore from Ticket-less Travelers

Regional

We will send 500 Bodo youths to Kashmir: Hagrama

Regional

Two NSCN Leaders Arrested

Regional

Drugs Seized in Bhetapara

National

Big B pays off loans of 1398 farmers

Comments
Loading...