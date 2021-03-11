Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Elections: Akhil To Withdraw Nomination From Mariani

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid electioneering in Assam, founding president of the newly floated regional party Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, will withdraw his nomination from Mariani constituency for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. He will now contest only from Sivasagar constituency.

The peasant leader had filed nominations from two constituencies Mariani and Sivasagar on Saturday last at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

In an official statement the party asked for forgiveness and said as all the parties standing against BJP are a collective opposition. As Mariani is Gogoi’s home constituency the party claimed that Gogoi’s victory is 100 per cent guaranteed, however, the sole intention is to defeat BJP in the upcoming elections, so any other contender from an opposition party can contest the seat.

Notably, Congress leader Rupjyoti Kurmi is contesting the Mariani seat as well.

The party would be contesting a total of eighteen Assembly seats in the first two phases, of which, the party will fight 12 seats in the first phase, while, the remaining six seats will be contested by the candidates in the second phase.

