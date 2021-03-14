Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Elections: Amit Shah To Campaign In Margherita, Nazira Today

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election rallies in poll-bound Assam on Sunday (March 14) to campaign for the upcoming elections.

The union minister will arrive in Dibrugarh at 9.30 am.

Amit Shah will address public meetings at Margherita at 11:00 am and at Nazira at 12.40 pm.  Shah will also address a town hall programme in Guwahati at 5.30 PM on March 15.

The home minister is expected to visit the state again on March 17 to campaign for Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the Majuli constituency and the party’s candidate, Bolin Chetia, in the Sadiya constituency.

