Assam Elections: BJP Leader Bitupon Saikia Joins Congress

RegionalElection 2021Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
79

In a major turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Golaghat Bitupon Saikia joined Assam Congress on Thursday evening.

Right after BJP announced the list of candidates for the first and second phases of Assembly elections, Saikia visited a city hotel where Assam Congress Screening Committee meeting is underway.

There have been speculations of the BJP leader to join Congress but the decision to join the opposition was confirmed this evening.

Related News

11 BJP MLAs Lose Ticket To Contest Assam Elections

AJP To Contest 18 Assembly Seats, Lurinjyoti To Fight From…

AGP To Contest 26 Seats In Assam Polls | Complete List Of…

Assam Polls: BJP Led Alliance Candidates List Released

Earlier today, youth leader Padmalochan Doley joined Congress as well.

Meanwhile, BJP has decided to field Ajanta Neog from Golaghat. Neog was expelled from Assam Congress in December. She was the sitting MLA in Golaghat.

You might also like
Regional

AJYCP Observes Jan 11 as ‘Black Day’

Top Stories

Paytm Charges 2% Fee On Credit Cards

National

INX Media: Now Indrani Mukerjea seeks to turn approver

Business

Millions To Welcome Trump during his India Visit

Entertainment

Day 2: ‘Kanchanjangha’ Earns 59.1 Lakh

Regional

Onion price unlikely to decrease till Dec 1st week: Phani Bhusan

Comments
Loading...