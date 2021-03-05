Assam Elections: BJP Leader Bitupon Saikia Joins Congress

In a major turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Golaghat Bitupon Saikia joined Assam Congress on Thursday evening.

Right after BJP announced the list of candidates for the first and second phases of Assembly elections, Saikia visited a city hotel where Assam Congress Screening Committee meeting is underway.

There have been speculations of the BJP leader to join Congress but the decision to join the opposition was confirmed this evening.

Earlier today, youth leader Padmalochan Doley joined Congress as well.

Meanwhile, BJP has decided to field Ajanta Neog from Golaghat. Neog was expelled from Assam Congress in December. She was the sitting MLA in Golaghat.