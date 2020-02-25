ASSAM: Elections for 3 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26

The Election Commission (EC), on Tuesday announced that polls to 55 Rajya Sabha in 17 states will be held on March 26.

The states include Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur Rajasthan and Meghalaya.

While notification for the biennial elections will be issued on March 6, March 13 is the last date of filing nominations.

Counting will be held on the evening of March 26, an hour after the conclusion of polls.