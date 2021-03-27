Assam Elections: Top Candidates in Fray in 1st Phase of Polls

The first phase of the Assam Assembly elections began at 7 AM on Saturday and several top candidates are in the fray. The first phase polling will decide the fates of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, six cabinet ministers Ranjit Dutta, Naba Doley, Jogen Mohan, Sanjay Kishan, President of Assam Jatiya Parishad Lurinjyoti Gogoi, APCC President Ripun Bora, and Bhupen Kumar Borah.

CM Sonowal Urges voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes. “Your vote is your right. As we step into the first phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls, I call upon each and every eligible voter of Assam, especially the youth, to participate in this great exercise of democracy and cast your votes,” said Sonowal in a tweet.

264 candidates in 47 constituencies are contesting the polls in the first phase of Assam legislative assembly on Saturday, while, 81,9,850 voters will exercise their right to franchise in this phase.

23.15 percent voting has been recorded in the first two and half hours i.e. till 9:30 AM.