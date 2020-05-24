Assam Fighting COVID-19, Flood & Erosion simultaneously: Sonowal

The Assam government is fighting against COVID-19 and flood and erosion simultaneously, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that he has already directed all Deputy Commissioners to set up separate cells to carry out relief and rescue operations expeditiously during flood.

Sonowal observed that the district administrations have already geared up with all preparations to deal with flood and said that they have been directed to provide all possible support to the people affected by flood.

Moreover, he said that the challenges posed by novel coronavirus pandemic would be more daunting and called upon people to fight against it as a cohesive force. Chief Minister Sonowal also urged the people who are in home or institutional quarantine to follow all health directives in toto and warned that stern action would be taken against violators.

Referring to the economic stimulus package worth Rs. 20 lakh crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rejuvenate the battered economy, Chief Minister Sonowal said that the State government has taken various steps on priority basis to make best out of this package and to bring the State’s economy on track. The Chief Minister also appreciated the government of different States for their support in facilitating return of the stranded people of Assam to their home State.