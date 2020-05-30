ASSAM | Fin Comm. recommends erosion as natural calamity

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that State government has taken special steps for solving flood and erosion problem.

In a statement, Sonowal said that State government has already sent a letter to the 15th Finance Commission, requesting it for granting adequate compensatory measures towards relief and rehabilitation of erosion-hit people and consider erosion as a natural calamity.

In response to Assam Government’s letter, the 15th Finance Commission accorded river erosion as a natural calamity and recommended for adequate compensation including rehabilitation under SDRF and NDRF.

Stating that Central Government has asked the State to submit a detailed report incorporating the details of those victims in the state who rendered landless and homeless due to erosion, Sonowal said that his government is preparing a detailed report for the same to be submitted to the Centre. He also exuded confidence,this would ultimately bring to an end to the long pending problem that the people of Assam have been going through owning to erosion.