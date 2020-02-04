Assam Finance Dept. seeks suggestions on Budget

RegionalBusinessTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Finance Dept. seeks suggestions on Budget
56

Assam Finance Department has launched a campaign seeking suggestions and ideas from the common people for their preparation of the Assam Budget 2020-21.

“It’s with ardent anticipation we announce that #AssamBudget2020 is going to be out soon & we invite your ideas & suggestion for the upcoming Budget. We are looking forward to your valued contributions so that together we can build a stronger & a better Assam,” the Assam Finance department tweeted on Monday.

It may be mentioned here that the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will commence from March 2, 2020.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Quack draws attention in Rupahihat

Top Stories

AAU Professor suspended over sexual harassment allegations

National

Over 60000 Kg Plastic Seized In Mumbai

National

RaGa to file nominations from Amethi today

Top Stories

NPP-“Trojan Horse” of BJP in Assam

Entertainment

Modi biopic hits the theatres today

Comments
Loading...