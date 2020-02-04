Assam Finance Dept. seeks suggestions on Budget

Assam Finance Department has launched a campaign seeking suggestions and ideas from the common people for their preparation of the Assam Budget 2020-21.

“It’s with ardent anticipation we announce that #AssamBudget2020 is going to be out soon & we invite your ideas & suggestion for the upcoming Budget. We are looking forward to your valued contributions so that together we can build a stronger & a better Assam,” the Assam Finance department tweeted on Monday.

We are looking forward to your valued contributions so that together we can build a stronger & a better Assam.

It may be mentioned here that the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will commence from March 2, 2020.