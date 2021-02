A major fire broke out at a garage in Tamulpur’s NK Darranga area near Sashipur late Monday night.

Sources say four vehicles were burned down in the unprecedented fire. The cause of the fire is suspected to be short circuit. The garage owner said goods worth 15 lakh were destroyed along with the vehicles.

Police and fire tenders reached the spot soon after receiving information on the incident and successfully doused the fire with the help of locals.