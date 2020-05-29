ASSAM FLOOD: Sonowal takes stock of ground situation

Amidst the fight against COVID-19, Assam is also tackling floods in the state. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has inspected the breached portion of Agia-Lakhipur State Highway which was damaged by flood at Goalpara on Friday.

The CM directed the officials to take necessary measures on war-footing for the resumption of transportation. The CM also visited flood relief camps at Agia Balijana Girls’ High School and Dwarka Primary School in Goalpara. Sonowal interacted with flood victims and took stock of their well-being and distributed food packets among them.