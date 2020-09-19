Assam: Free Cardiac Surgery, Bone Marrow Transplant for 70 Kids

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that 852 children will be sent to Bengaluru and Kolkata for surgery related to Kidney, liver, and bone marrow transplant within 3 months under the CSD scheme. The minister announced this at a programme of National Health Mission held at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) keeping in solidarity with the ‘Seva Saptah’ on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The minister in a tweet said, “Happy to hand over air tickets to 70 children who will fly to Bengaluru & Kolkata for cardiac surgery and bone marrow transplant ~ A small contribution from Health Department of Assam for #SevaSaptah to celebrate 70th birthday of our beloved PM@narendramodi”

#SevaSaptah 1/3



Happy to hand over air tickets to 70 children who will fly to Bengaluru & Kolkata for cardiac surgery and bone marrow transplant ~ A small contribution from Health Department of Assam for #SevaSaptah to celebrate 70th birthday of our beloved PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/SkbfluIwVS — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 19, 2020

The minister said that 70 children will be provided with free cardiac surgery and bone marrow transplant. 6 children will be provided with free treatment for bone marrow transplant under the SnehSparsh scheme.

He further stated that surgery of 20 children from Bengaluru, 15 from Kolkata and 35 from Guwahati will be done at Guwahati.

Sarma also urged the parents who have not been able to afford treatment for financial problems to visit GMCH on October 10 who have Kidney and liver-related ailments.