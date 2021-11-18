Assam: Goalpara Sainik School Declared Containment Zone

By Pratidin Bureau
Goalpara Sainik School

Assam recorded a total of 250 new cases of the virus of which, Goalpara recorded the second most of 14 cases.

The Sainik School in Assam’s Goalpara has been declared as a containment zone today in light of the rising Covid-19 cases.

Between October 25 and November 15, a total of 29 people reportedly were tested positive for Covid-19 in the school. Of them, 27 were students and 2 were teachers.

Out of the 29, 12 students and a teacher are still positive. In light of this, the decision to declare the school as a containment zone was taken.

Notably, Assam recorded a total of 250 new cases of the virus of which, Goalpara recorded the second most of 14 cases.

