Assam Govt Appoints 1000 Nurses, 215 Technicians

1000 staff nurses under the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam and 215 ICU technicians under the state department of Health have received appointment letters, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

Sarma said the public healthcare system has transformed completely.

“I am glad that patients are willingly getting themselves treated in government-run hospitals today,” he said.

Adding, “Government hospital doctors-nurses have been working like machines for six months”.

ICUs will be set up in all government hospitals across the state. A cost of Rs 2,500 crore has been sanctioned for the same.

“Patients will not have difficulty accessing ICU in the coming 10 years”, the minister claimed.

Sarma went ahead to claim except Assam no other state has given appointments in the public healthcare departments for curbing COVID-19.

The ceremony was organised at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital this afternoon.