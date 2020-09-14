Top StoriesRegional

Assam Govt Appoints 1000 Nurses, 215 Technicians

By Pratidin Bureau
2

1000 staff nurses under the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam and 215 ICU technicians under the state department of Health have received appointment letters, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

Sarma said the public healthcare system has transformed completely.

“I am glad that patients are willingly getting themselves treated in government-run hospitals today,” he said.

Related News

Israel To Impose Second Lockdown

Ajit Bhuyan Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member

Nagaon: Paper Mill’s Final Hearing Adjourned

Harivansh Narayan Re-Elected RS Dy Chairman

Adding, “Government hospital doctors-nurses have been working like machines for six months”.

ICUs will be set up in all government hospitals across the state. A cost of Rs 2,500 crore has been sanctioned for the same.

“Patients will not have difficulty accessing ICU in the coming 10 years”, the minister claimed.

Sarma went ahead to claim except Assam no other state has given appointments in the public healthcare departments for curbing COVID-19.

The ceremony was organised at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital this afternoon.

You might also like
Regional

No Inter-State Travel without Authorization: Chief Secretary

Regional

Manipur’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 30

World

15 dead, 12 injured in Pakistan plane crash

National

Kartarpur Corridor: 3rd Round of Talks Underway

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: 1218 active cases recorded

National

PM to launch BJP membership drive today

Comments
Loading...