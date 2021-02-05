Assam Govt Appoints 29,701 Teachers

The Assam Government on Friday appointed 29,701 teachers in the state, the largest ever recruitment drive.

Of the 29,701 appointments, 16,484 are teachers and non-teaching staffs in schools, junior colleges and colleges whose services have been provincialised. The remaining 13,217 (TET qualified) are fresh appointments.

The Minister informed that as many as 1,698 primary schools have been provincialised as a result of which 3,309 teachers have been benefited from the process. Further, 2,107 ME schools have been provincialised as per which 6,586 teachers have been benefited.

“Posts of the teachers who do not have the requisite professional qualifications have been appointed as tutors,” he said.

In addition, 264 high schools have been provincialised in which 2,269 teachers have been benefited while four higher secondary schools have been provincialised through which 31 teachers’ posts have been regularized.

“This is the biggest appointment drives in the State,” Sarma said, adding that in the last five years, nearly 36,000 teachers have been appointed.

Stating that provincialisation is a continuous process, 5,000 more teachers would be benefited subject to the arrival of verification reports.

Meanwhile, the Minister also stated that the requirement of language teachers in the lower primary schools will be assessed.

As per our assessment, 43,000 new language teachers would be required, of which 20,000 would be tribal and tea garden language teachers.