Assam Govt Appoints 40 Housekeeping Workers

The Assam government has appointed 40 housekeeping workers at four places. The workers will be appointed at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH), Sonapur and Sarusajai.

The workers have been appointed permanently under National Health Mission (NHM), said state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The health minister also stated that at present, 171 persons are under quarantine at Sarusajai and a total of 791 people will be able to keep under quarantine at Sarusajai.

He said that 215 rooms have been prepared at Sarusajai. “We have also prepared quarantine centers at Srirampur, Bakshirhat and also in boxing ground. 215 rooms have been opened at Sarusajai where one person will be kept in one room with toilet facilities,” said Sarma.

He also stated that those who came into quarantine on April 3 will be tested on April 17 and if anyone’s travel history is found to be bad then the government might keep them in quarantine till 28 days.