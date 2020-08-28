Top StoriesHealthRegional

Assam: Govt Employees To Attend Office on Saturdays

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
In a step towards further relaxing the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, officials and staff of State and Central government departments including PSUs and Autonomous bodies will now be allowed to attend their official duties on all working Saturdays across the state from 5AM to 9 PM henceforth.

This was informed today by Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna via a notification. The new order modifies the earlier order issued on August 13, 2020.

As per the new order, bank employees and persons on essential services are also allowed to go to work on all working Saturdays within the stipulated time-span throughout the state.  

