Assam Govt exempts these services from Lockdown

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam government on Tuesday included a variety of services in the exempt categories from the lockdown imposed to curb the spreading of coronavirus infections.

Here’s Full List of What’s Open

  • Transportation and sale (wholesale/retail) of animal feed, animal feed inputs material including maize and soya, veterinary medicines and animal vaccines (wholesale /retail) and administration/dispensing of veterinary medicines/vaccines, after due verification and inspection by authorized officials, only at limited notified places in the district by the Deputy Commissioner concerned.
  • All support staff and workforce of all medicine/ surgicals/ consumables/ disinfectants/ equipments/ medical furniture/ bed net/linens- distributors, C&F and transporters of these are also exempted from the safety restrictions to maintain uninterrupted supply to Government as well as private hospitals & private pharmacies in the state.
  • Officials of UNICEF, WHO, UNDP and JHPIEGO along with their associated consultants and support staff for their health related duties.
  • Operations of Food Corporation of India.
  • Only the essential operations of Oil India Limited, Coal India Limited and GAIL. Operations of Railways, Road Transport, Air Cargo and Waterways only for movement of essential commodities.
  • All warehousing, storage and labour activities relating only to essential commodities.
  • News paper hawkers only for the distribution of newspapers.
  • For the purpose of this exemption, essential commodities also include milk (only within local market area).
