Assam Govt Hikes Wages of Mid-Day Meal Workers

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Midday Meal
Representative Image
97

The Assam Government on Tuesday announced that it will hike the wages of mid-day meal workers of the schools by Rs. 500. This was announced by State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The minister said that the state government will add additional Rs. 500 to the existing salary of the mid-day meal workers. The benefits will be given to both the cook and the helper. The new wages will come into effect from April 1, the minister said. Earlier, the workers used to get Rs. 1000 which will now be increased to Rs. 1500.

The minister further stated that there are 1,18,998 mid-day meal workers in the state. The finance department has already approved the fund of Rs. 34 crore and 20 lakh for their wages. An annual cost of Rs. 60 crore has been earmarked for the initiative.

Related News

SI Exam Scam: Prime Accused Akshay Chand Under Treatment

Tripura Registers 217 New Cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 Vaccine Expected Early Next Year: Harsh Vardhan

Assam Govt Releases Durga Puja Protocol

The hiked wages for the period of April to October will be deposited to the bank accounts of the workers before the Durga Puja.

You might also like
National

Ranjan Gogoi officially appointed as next CJI

Regional

Sudip Roy Barman removed from Tripura cabinet

Regional

Timber Seized In Bongaigaon

Business

India rupee opens strong on upbeat equities

Regional

Landslide blocks NH-31 near Amingaon, snaps communication

Regional

Jorhat total lockdown extended

Comments
Loading...