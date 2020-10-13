Assam Govt Hikes Wages of Mid-Day Meal Workers

The Assam Government on Tuesday announced that it will hike the wages of mid-day meal workers of the schools by Rs. 500. This was announced by State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The minister said that the state government will add additional Rs. 500 to the existing salary of the mid-day meal workers. The benefits will be given to both the cook and the helper. The new wages will come into effect from April 1, the minister said. Earlier, the workers used to get Rs. 1000 which will now be increased to Rs. 1500.

The minister further stated that there are 1,18,998 mid-day meal workers in the state. The finance department has already approved the fund of Rs. 34 crore and 20 lakh for their wages. An annual cost of Rs. 60 crore has been earmarked for the initiative.

The hiked wages for the period of April to October will be deposited to the bank accounts of the workers before the Durga Puja.