Top StoriesRegional

Assam Govt Identifying Beneficiaries For COVID Vaccine

By Pratidin Bureau
36

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the government is preparing a list of beneficiaries on priority basis to administer the coronavirus vaccine in the state.

The information was shared after the announcement of India’s drugs regulator DCGI on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

In this connection, the minister said, that tentatively the first batch of the vaccine will be in the state by March or April.

Related News

Indian Flag To Be Installed At UNSC

Farm Bills Protests: 3 More Farmers Die, Tally Touches 50

In-person Visits In Assam Prisons Restart Today

Assam: 15 New COVID Cases Out Of 8,372 Tests, 1 Death

“At first, we will give the vaccine to our health workers such as doctors, nurses, ward boys and other medical staff. After that, the frontline workers like policemen, emergency service staffers, public servants and teachers will be included,” Dr. Sarma was quoted saying in a PTI report, adding, “In the third category, the senior citizens and people with comorbidities will be given the vaccine”.

“In 2021, we hope to cover these three categories. We are preparing the list now. Our dry run for vaccination is going on successfully,” he further said to PTI.

Earlier in November, the Centre advised the States to prepare databases of different groups who should receive Covid-19 vaccine on a priority basis when the vaccine becomes available.

You might also like
Regional

Assam Boy Commits Suicide in Hyderabad

Regional

SCs/STs quota benefits on home state only, NE to face adversity

Regional

Youth shot dead in Hojai

Top Stories

More COVID hospitals as number swells

World

California wildfire: Death toll touches 23

Regional

Motor Vehicles Act implemented in Assam

Comments
Loading...