Assam Govt Identifying Beneficiaries For COVID Vaccine

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the government is preparing a list of beneficiaries on priority basis to administer the coronavirus vaccine in the state.

The information was shared after the announcement of India’s drugs regulator DCGI on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

In this connection, the minister said, that tentatively the first batch of the vaccine will be in the state by March or April.

“At first, we will give the vaccine to our health workers such as doctors, nurses, ward boys and other medical staff. After that, the frontline workers like policemen, emergency service staffers, public servants and teachers will be included,” Dr. Sarma was quoted saying in a PTI report, adding, “In the third category, the senior citizens and people with comorbidities will be given the vaccine”.

“In 2021, we hope to cover these three categories. We are preparing the list now. Our dry run for vaccination is going on successfully,” he further said to PTI.

Earlier in November, the Centre advised the States to prepare databases of different groups who should receive Covid-19 vaccine on a priority basis when the vaccine becomes available.