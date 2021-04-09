Assam Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines for Bihu Celebration

The Health & Family Welfare Department of Assam has issued a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming festivals and related programmes.

Assam has geared up its COVID management strategies and is taking up various need-based steps to contain the spread of the pandemic, while keeping the core principles of COVID-19 management namely ‘Testing, Tracing and Treating’ along with ramping up of vaccination for the eligible categories.

The guidelines issued for the upcoming Bohag Bihu are as follows:

1. Permission for organizing functions and other festivals. The event organizers are to seek permissions from the district administration for organizing any event resulting in public gatherings, mentioning the number of people likely to gather at the proposed event and the maximum capacity of the place/site where the event will take place. The programmes have to be concluded by 11 PM.

2. All the organizers and volunteers involved in the organization of functions and festivals must test themselves for COVID-19 three days prior to and after the event mandatorily.

3. The event spot should be spacious and must be kept open from all sides. The event area must have adequate space for arrangement of physical distancing as per COVID-19 protocol.

4. There should be multiple entry and exit gates and must be separate.

5. Organizers must take measures to avoid crowding at all cost.

6. Each and every participant should be screened for fever using thermal scanners by the volunteers and anyone having higher temperature may be advised to report to the nearest health facility for testing and should not be allowed to enter the event area.

7. Proper signage must be there from entry to exit so that visitors are guided to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour once they enter the event area.

8. The sitting arrangements should be made in such a way that required social distancing is maintained between the chairs. In case of fixed chairs, alternate seats may be considered.

9. The event organizers must keep adequate number of volunteers inside and outside the event area to ensure that visitors maintain physical distancing, wear mask properly and sanitize hands while visiting the event area.

10. Proper usage of mask for visitors and organizers is mandatory.

11. Provision of hand sanitizers must be kept at entry gate and even in nearby areas including parking areas.

12. The event areas must be sanitized twice daily.

13. The use of print, electronic media must be optimally done to generate mass awareness about the COVID-19 Protocols for organizing the event.