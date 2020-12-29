Assam Govt Issues SOPs for School Reopening from Jan 1

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam Government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for school reopening from January 1. Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the classes will be held regularly from the first day of January.

The SOPs issued by the government are:

  • The classes from I to V will be held on alternate days
  • The classes of IV and V will be held on every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
  • Classes of I, II, and III will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
  • The classes will start at 9 AM
  • The classes will end at 1:45 PM
  • Students will be offered midday meals from 12:15 PM to 12:45 PM
  • The heads of the schools have been instructed to maintain the COVID-19 protocols
  • The students will have to come with the permission of the parents
  • The teachers can conduct the online classes also along with regular classes if necessary
  • No meetings, cultural programs could be organized inside the school premises
