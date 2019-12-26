Assam Govt Launches Abhinandan Scheme

The Assam government on Thursday launched the Abhinandan Scheme to provide Rs. 50,000 as one-time subsidy in education loan to 1546 students in the first batch.

In the first batch, 1546 students will get the benefit and the amount will be transferred to their respective bank accounts by 4 pm on Friday, said Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma further stated that in Assam, 5000 students are pursuing their higher studies and in the first batch 1500 students will be benefitted from the scheme while the other 3500 students will be benefitted in the second batch.

He also said that the state government is trying to include the students under the scheme who are pursuing higher studies outside the state.

The finance minister also stated that the scheme will be accessible in the coming years as well but the students who have taken education loan recently could avail the benefit from next year adding that all the students whose education loan is still continued till March 31 will get the benefit in the first batch itself.

The minister also urged the students to claim the benefits within March 31 who have not yet claimed for the scheme.