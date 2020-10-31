Assam Govt Modifies SOPs for Passengers Arriving in State

The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam has made a partial modification on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for persons arriving in Assam from outside. The SOPs are

A person who has undergone RTPCR test within a period of 72 hours prior to arrival in Assam and if the result is negative, the mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival in Assam or quarantine is not required

If a person who travels to any part of the country and returns back to the state within 24 hours need not have to undergo the mandatory test for coronavirus.

The children below 10 years of age arriving in Assam are exempted from the COVID-19 test, subject to the condition that the child is asymptomatic. However, the parents may opt to go for the child’s COVID-19 test in the respective ward at the designated testing center.

A section of people are exempted from mandatory COVID-19 test or quarantine subject to the compliance with COVID-19 hygiene and social distancing norms during the period of their stay in Assam: