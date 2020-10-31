Assam Govt Modifies SOPs for Passengers Arriving in State
The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam has made a partial modification on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for persons arriving in Assam from outside. The SOPs are
- A person who has undergone RTPCR test within a period of 72 hours prior to arrival in Assam and if the result is negative, the mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival in Assam or quarantine is not required
- If a person who travels to any part of the country and returns back to the state within 24 hours need not have to undergo the mandatory test for coronavirus.
- The children below 10 years of age arriving in Assam are exempted from the COVID-19 test, subject to the condition that the child is asymptomatic. However, the parents may opt to go for the child’s COVID-19 test in the respective ward at the designated testing center.
- A section of people are exempted from mandatory COVID-19 test or quarantine subject to the compliance with COVID-19 hygiene and social distancing norms during the period of their stay in Assam:
- Foreign dignitary or diplomats belonging to any Embassy or Diplomatic Mission in India on an official visit.
- Officials of multilateral funding agencies like World Bank, ADB, JICA, etc on an official visit.
- Officials of investigation, intelligence, agencies such as NIA, CBI, Enforcement Directorate, IB, etc. on an official visit.
- Officials of Income Tax department on an official visit.