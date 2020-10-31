HealthRegionalTop Stories

Assam Govt Modifies SOPs for Passengers Arriving in State

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
293

The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam has made a partial modification on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for persons arriving in Assam from outside. The SOPs are

  • A person who has undergone RTPCR test within a period of 72 hours prior to arrival in Assam and if the result is negative, the mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival in Assam or quarantine is not required
  • If a person who travels to any part of the country and returns back to the state within 24 hours need not have to undergo the mandatory test for coronavirus.
  • The children below 10 years of age arriving in Assam are exempted from the COVID-19 test, subject to the condition that the child is asymptomatic. However, the parents may opt to go for the child’s COVID-19 test in the respective ward at the designated testing center.
  • A section of people are exempted from mandatory COVID-19 test or quarantine subject to the compliance with COVID-19 hygiene and social distancing norms during the period of their stay in Assam:
  1. Foreign dignitary or diplomats belonging to any Embassy or Diplomatic Mission in India on an official visit.
  2. Officials of multilateral funding agencies like World Bank, ADB, JICA, etc on an official visit.
  3. Officials of investigation, intelligence, agencies such as NIA, CBI, Enforcement Directorate, IB, etc. on an official visit.
  4. Officials of Income Tax department on an official visit.
Related News

Gujarat: Assam’s Santanu Kalita Projected Spicejet’s…

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Across NE States

Typhoon Goni: Philippines Asks 2 Lakhs To Evacuate

Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Blockade Enters 4th day

You might also like
Regional

Three drug peddlers detained across Assam

Regional

HYCP expresses displeasure over NRC

Regional

Ban on ‘Bisleri’ lifted

Regional

Differently-abled girl gang-raped in Nagaon

Top Stories

Tokyo Olympics pushed to 2021

Regional

‘Bidexot Apun Manuh’ Director Commits Suicide

Comments
Loading...