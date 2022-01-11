Assam Govt Relaxes In Curfew Timings By 1 Hr For Uruka

The government of Assam on Tuesday decided to relax the curfew timings for Uruka and Bihu celebrations. The decision was taken to facilitate the movement of the people of the state.

Unlike New Year’s Eve though, the curfew was not completely lifted. The state government had imposed a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases and detection of the fast-spreading Omicron strain in the state.

The Assam government received flak for not relaxing curfew timings for Bihu like it did on New Year’s Eve. In light of that, the government decided to relax the night curfew timings by an hour.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Since on the night of Uruka (Bihu eve) people will go for feasting, we have decided to relax the night curfew for one hour. Also, as people will go to the market on Bihu day early morning to buy fishes and other items, we have decided to end the curfew on that morning at 4 AM”.

