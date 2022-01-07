Assam Govt Releases New COVID SOPs, Night Curfew from 10 PM

The Assam government on Friday announced that the night curfew in the state will be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am. This was stated while issuing a new set of SOPs for COVID-19. The new SOP will come into effect from Saturday (January 8) and will remain in force until further orders. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this while addressing a press conference here in Guwahati.

The other restrictions mentioned in the new SOPs by Assam government are:

Opening of work place and business establishments shall remain open till 9 PM

Functioning of Private and public offices shall operate up to 9 PM

Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 9 PM

Dine in restaurants, dhabas and other eateries (Upto 50% of seating capacity) up to 9 PM

Takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries up to 10 PM

Opening of Sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses up to 9 PM

All Government servants (including contractual and fixed pay) should be fully vaccinated and shall attend office. Employees who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to attend office and they will have to avail leave, if available or extra ordinary leave for which they will not be paid salary.

However, all other employees except those in whose case vaccination is contra-indicated as per guidelines issued by the Health Department of Government of Assam and /or such claim is certified by a registered medical practitioner, will have to get themselves vaccinated and attend office.

Employees engaged in emergency / essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place.

All Public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior and seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers etc

Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate for passengers with 100% seating capacity and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behavior for passengers

Pillion riding on motorcycles may be allowed who are fully vaccinated will be allowed with proper use of mask

In case of open spaces jurisdictional DDMAs shall fix the limit of gatherings depending on Covid situation in their respective districts

In closed venues gathering is allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity of hall, auditorium etc limited to a maximum of 200.

In marriages and religious functions, 200 single vaccinated persons will be allowed

100 persons will be allowed in funerals

50% of seating capacity of fully vaccinated viewers and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behavior will be allowed in cinema halls/theatres

Educational Institutions (Government and Private):

All Educational Institutions including Schools/Colleges/Universities shall continue to provide quality virtual options in Assam

All schools upto Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and upto Class V in all other districts shall remain closed. No physical classes are allowed

All schools up to Class V shall remain closed till January 30 from tomorrow

For Class 9-11, classes will be held three days a week

