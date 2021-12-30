Assam: Govt Releases SOP For Vaccination Of Students Between 15 To 18 Years

Notably, the state education minister Ranoj Pegu had earlier informed that the HSLC-HS examinations will be held in March 15, 2022. He also said that vaccination process for students in Assam will be started from January 3.

The Secondary Education Department under the Government of Assam on Thursday released an official order mapping out the road for vaccination of students between the age group of 15 to 18 years.

Notably, the state education minister Ranoj Pegu had earlier informed that the HSLC-HS examinations will be held in March 15, 2022. He also said that vaccination process for students in Assam will be started from January 3.

The education minister was attending a meeting of the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan earlier in the day. He said, “5 schools will be targeted everyday in every district so that we could complete the vaccination as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, the order dated December 30 from the Assam secondary education department issued the following instructions for the smooth conduct of the vaccination drive for the students:

The vaccination drive will start from 3 rd January 2022 and shall initially cover students within the age group of 15 years to 18 years.

The Additional Deputy Commissioners (I/c Education) of the respective Districts will supervise the conduct of the vaccination drive in a flawless manner in co-ordination with the Inspector of Schools of their respective Districts.

The Inspector of Schools of the respective Districts are instructed to select at least ten schools (in case of smaller districts) and 15 to 20 number of schools in the bigger districts for the vaccination drive starting from 3 rd January 2022 and continue the same process from the 4 th January 2022 onwards.

The schools should make arrangements of two rooms separately for girls and boys for the vaccination.

Two waiting/resting rooms may also be arranged inside the school campus for the vaccinated girls and boys students.

The Head Teacher/Principal of the Schools shall encourage the students to motivate their parents to take the second dose of vaccination, if not done earlier.

The mobile number of the students shall be registered and if not available, Parent’s mobile number shall be registered. In case both the numbers are not available, the Headmaster/Principal’s number may be used for the necessary communication related to the vaccination certificate.

The process of vaccination of the students of the age group of 15 years to 18 years shall be completed by the first week of March, 2022.

The Inspector of Schools shall co-ordinate with the District health official team/Vaccination teams as well as the officials of Cluster resource centres for smooth conduct of the Vaccination process and ensure that no students are left out in the specified age group.

Inspector of Schools shall also collect the list of Junior Colleges / Polytechnics / Technical Institutions in their respective Districts and co-ordinate with the Head of these institutions for making arrangements of the centres for vaccination of the students in these institutes. The Director of Technical Education, Assam and Director of Secondary Education shall extend necessary support in this regard.

The Inspector of Schools shall also ensure that the students of private schools and venture schools are covered during the vaccination drive.

