Assam Govt To Introduce New Law for Teachers

The Assam Government will soon implement Teacher Accountability Commission (TAC) in the state, announces state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

Replying to a query of West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita in the ongoing budget session of the state assembly, Minister Sarma said that a new law will be implemented for the transfer and appointment policy of the teachers.

The minister announced that the new law will be implemented soon after the budget session. According to the new law, it will be mandatory for a teacher to work in the allotted district for 10 years and if any teacher will be found with violation of the law, they will be punished with labour imprisonment for 3 years.