Assam Govt to Merge SEBA and AHSEC under New Education Policy, 2020

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday decided to merge SEBA and AHSEC in order to implement the new National Education Policy, 2020, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The chief minister, while addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting held at Bongaigaon today said that the government has decided to implement 5+3+3+4 system in the state.

The first phase will be the basic curriculum. The second phase will be the primary course from Class VI to Class VIII. Classes IX-XII will be high school, said CM Sarma.

The new policy will be implemented from April 1, 2023

The Chief Minister also announced that 1000 schools will be upgraded to higher secondary school.

The Assam Secondary Education Act, 1961 (Assam Act, XXV of 1961) was passed to establish a Board of Secondary Education to regulate, supervise and develop secondary education in the state.

The Board of Secondary Education, popularly known as SEBA, came into existence on March 14, 1962.

The council, a state education regulatory board under the jurisdiction of the state education department, was responsible to regulate, supervise and develop the system of higher secondary education (classes XI and XII).

