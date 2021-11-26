Assam Govt to Provide Incentive for Inter-Caste Married Couples

The Assam government has invited applications from inter-caste married couples for availing incentives. The inter-caste couple who got married between April 2019 and March 2021 can avail the scheme.

The state government will provide the incentive under the Inter-caste Marriage Scheme 2021-22.

“Applications are invited from inter-caste married couples for availing financial incentive under the Inter Caste Marriage Scheme 2021-22,” the Assam government stated in a statement.

The last date of submitting applications has been set for December 3, 2021.

Eligibility to Avail the incentive:

An inter caste marriage performed between April 2019 and March 2021. One spouse must belong to an SC community and the other a general caste. Annual income of the couple shouldn’t exceed Rs 5 lakh.

