Assam Govt To Revive Cinema Halls

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday announced setting up new cinema halls alongside re-opening and renovation of closed and old cinema halls across the state.

In this connection, Sonowal ceremonially distributed subsidy to ten entrepreneurs.

The chief minister’s official twitter handle tweeted, “Taking a huge step to support the Assamese film industry, CM Sarbananda Sonowal ceremonially distributed subsidy to 10 entrepreneurs for establishing new cinema halls and re-opening/renovating closed and old cinema halls in the state”.

In the ceremony, Sonowal stressed that artistes are capable of transforming people’s thought processes and perspectives. He requested the community to engage in a “leadership role in bringing positive vibration and harmony in the society”.

“Since 2016, we have taken a number of initiatives to make Assam, a culturally developed state. I urge the Silpi Samaj to create awareness on various schemes besides encouraging more youths to come forward and make their mark in this industry”, the CM said in the ceremony.