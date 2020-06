In a landmark decision, the Assam government has decided to waive off the admission fees from HS to Post Graduate level in all streams.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there will be no hidden cost in the admission process and it will be 100 percent free. There will be no kind of Magazine fees, Puja fees, Excursion fees. Even the prospectus will be free.