Assam Govt’s Plea For Funds To Complete NRC Work Rejected

The Registrar General of India (RGI) has rejected a request of the Assam government to continue financial support for completing pending work of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) after March 31 this year.

As per a letter dated March 4, the state government of Assam had requested for an additional Rs.3.22 crore per month after March 31 for completing the pending NRC activities to the already allocated Rs 1,602.66 crore for the entire project.

The RGI in a letter dated March 23 to the Assam government said, “All the activities of NRC updation were to be completed within the approved cost of the scheme by 31.03.2021 and there is no further provision of funds for the expenditure made under the scheme beyond 31.03.2021.”

In addition, RGI suggested the state government to terminate services of surplus staff and instead asked government staff to complete the pending work and also move the NRC office to a government building.