Assam has done well in dealing with Covid-19: Sonowal

Though the State is experiencing a spike in COVID 19 cases, the state government is coping the problem well with adequate quarantine and isolated ward facilities, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The Chief Minister paid a visit to Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan today and talked on a range of issues concerning the state and its people.

Sonowal apprised the Governor of the COVID 19 situation in Assam and State government’s response to deal with the situation especially in view of the recent surge of positive cases.

Called on Hon'ble Governor Shri @jagdishmukhi ji at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati. Briefed him about our fight against #Covid_19, preparedness for floods, containment of African Swine Fever, measures to mitigate damage due to thunderstorms and other important issues. pic.twitter.com/8Oe8rXN4qp — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 27, 2020

He also said that the adequate number of equipment required to provide medical assistance to the affected people are also available with the state. The conversation also featured economic activities amid lockdown to revamp economic health of the state hit by corona virus pandemic.

CM Sonowal also drew the attention of the Governor to the torrential rains that have created flood-like situation submerging seven districts of the state. He also apprised the Governor that deputy commissioners of the affected districts were directed to be ready with their disaster response strategies to lend rescue and relief to the affected people.