HC Orders Akhil Gogoi To Reply To Its Notice In 3 Weeks

The Gauhati High Court has ordered Akhil Gogoi and 7 others to reply to its notice in three weeks on Wednesday.

The first hearing on the chargesheet filed against Akhil Gogoi at the Chandmari Police Station was scheduled on Wednesday.

As per previous reports, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against the verdict of NIA court that released Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi from all the charges against him on July 1.

As per sources, a notice has been issued against Akhil Gogoi and 7 others by the Gauhati High Court.

The High court has further ordered Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi and 7 others to give their testimony within three weeks.

Earlier, the Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi said that he might get arrested anytime in relation to the charge sheet filed against him in the Chandmari Police station.

The Raijor Dal leader alleged that this has been planned by BJP, especially CM Sarma and Home Minister of India Amit Shah once again who never wanted Akhil to come out of Jail.

Akhil Gogoi further urged the people of Assam to help him at this moment of distress and stay awake and alert of the fact that the Assam government is trying to put the leader behind bars and he might get arrested anytime soon.

