Assam Health Dept Urges EC To Postpone BTC Election

The Assam health department has written to State Election Commission to postpone the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, said minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Briefing the media persons at GMCH auditorium on Saturday, Dr. Sarma said, “The health department has clearly asked the state election commission to postpone the BTC polls. We have written to the commission to postpone the elections and withdraw the model code of conduct.”

The minister said that if the BTC elections would be conducted it will not only affect the BTAD areas but will also affect the districts of Nalbari, Darrang, etc from the novel coronavirus.

He said that Assam is still under the threat of the pandemic and during this hour of crisis, if the election would be conducted, the virus will spread further and the cases will be more.