Assam Higher Secondary Examination starts today

The Higher Secondary final examination begins today (February 12) in 772 different centers across the State. Conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), the examinations will conclude on 14 March 2020.

This year around 2,34,809 students are appearing for the HS examination. Out of them, 1,75,175 students will be appearing in the Arts stream, 40,855 students in the Science stream, and 18,178 students in the Commerce stream.

On the other hand, students and invigilators will not be allowed to carry a mobile phone or any electronic gadgets inside the halls. Also, the sealed question papers would be opened only in the examination hall by the invigilators in front of the candidates.

For the year 2020, exams are in two shifts. The first shift is from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and the second shift is from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.