Assam: Hojai Police Arrest 2 For Illegally Settling People For Cash

By Pratidin Bureau
Hojai Police Arrest Najrul

The Hojai Police have arrested another man named Janaik Anuwar along with Najrul, on similar charges of illegally establishing people for money.

A man named Najrul has been detained by the Hojai Police on Tuesday for allegedly establishing many families in Lumding Reserve Forest in return for cash.

The man, Najrul, was arrested from Nakhuti village in Lumding by the Police after people who had been evicted in the recently conducted drive, took his name.

Notably, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking on the eviction drive, had also mentioned Najrul and his activities of establishing people in the Lumding Reserve Forest in return for money.

