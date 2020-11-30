Assam Hostels to Reopen From Dec 15 – Himanta

Assam Cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press conference on Monday, announced that hostels of colleges and universities for final year students, and residential schools hostels for Classes 10 and 12 will reopen from December 15.

‘Only the final year students of the colleges, universities, and polytechnic colleges will be allowed to come back to the hostels from the 15th of December,” he said.

He added that the residential schools can also open their hostels for only classes 10 and 12 students but not for the other classes.

Institutions are henceforth required to sanitize the rooms and premises for reopening after months of closure due to the pandemic.

Furthermore, online classes for engineering and polytechnic colleges, especially for the final year students, will be discontinued from 15th December and offline classes will be commenced.