Assam: Jalah Press Guild celebrates 22nd Foundation Day

The Jalah Press Guild of Baksa district celebrated its 22nd foundation day on Sunday. The program included flag hoisting, commemoration and 'exchange of views' among the members. It was held in the Jalah regional office of Assam Sahitya Sabha.