Assam: Journalist Bikash Moran Commits Suicide

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Bikash Moran
Assam journalist Bikash Moran committed suicide on Monday night at around 12.30. The journalist committed suicide at his own room. However, the reason of his death is not yet known.

According to reports, he shot himself with two rounds of bullet at Moran.

Bikash Moran, who served as the correspondent of a satellite news channel from Tinsukia was also the founder of Electronic Media Forum.

Related News

Nagaland: 2-Day Walkathon Against AFSPA to End Today

Goa Minister Resigns, Quits BJP, Likely To Join Congress

BJP President JP Nadda Tests COVID-19 Positive

Assam Logs 2,198 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At…

Meanwhile, police recovered a pistol from his room.

ALSO READ: Nagaland: 2-Day Walkathon Against AFSPA to End Today

You might also like
Assam

CM Distributed Financial Aids To Surrendered NDFB Cadres

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 Update | Struggle for semi-final spot intensifies

Assam

Dead body of a man found in Barpathar

Assam

What’s Ahead For Akhil Gogoi After GMCH Clarification?

Pratidin Exclusive

Two similar deaths in railway coaches shock Assam; GRP ADGP still to visit spot

Top Stories

1st World Solar Technology Summit To Be Held on Sept 8