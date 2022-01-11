Assam: Journalist Bikash Moran Commits Suicide

Assam journalist Bikash Moran committed suicide on Monday night at around 12.30. The journalist committed suicide at his own room. However, the reason of his death is not yet known.

According to reports, he shot himself with two rounds of bullet at Moran.

Bikash Moran, who served as the correspondent of a satellite news channel from Tinsukia was also the founder of Electronic Media Forum.

Meanwhile, police recovered a pistol from his room.

ALSO READ: Nagaland: 2-Day Walkathon Against AFSPA to End Today