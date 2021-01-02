Top StoriesRegional

Assam: Krishanu Baruah Take Over As NSUI President

By Pratidin Bureau
Youth and student leader Krishanu Baruah on Saturday was inducted as the Assam President of the Indian National Congress students’ wing National Student Union of India (NSUI).

An order from All India Congress Committee’s General Secretary read: Congress President has approved the appointment of Krishanu Baruah as the NSUI state president of Assam with immediate effect.

Baruah was a former student of JB College and pursued his post graduation in Mass Communication from Dibrugarh University. Baruah hails from Jorhat.

Baruah has been active in students and youth politics since his under-graduation days.

