Assam Lawyers demand to scrape CAA

The All Assam Lawyers’ Association (AALA) on Friday took out a ‘Raj Bhawan Chalo’ rally in Guwahati to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The rally was taken out from the CJM Court premises with the participation of members from the Gauhati High Court Bar Association, Gauhati High Court Advocates’ Association, Lawyers Association, Kamrup and Advocates Association, Guwahati.

The lawyers shouted slogans like, “Scrape CAA, Save Indian Constitution.” A memorandum will also be sent to the President through the Governor.

AALA general secretary Dipak Kumar Das informed that other district members also took out rallies in their respective districts and send memorandums to the President through the respective Deputy Commissioners.