Assam Legislative Assembly Dy Speaker Numal Momin To Give Up PSO

Heeding the call from Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to drop their Personal Security Officers (PSOs), Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr. Numal Momin on Wednesday announced that he was willing to give up his PSO.

The MLA from Bokajan legislative assembly constituency in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam announced his decision to give up his PSO today. He said, “There is not so much security threat in Assam now”.

He further said that someone may wish to continue using their PSO in areas where the law and order situation was not the best and a security threat remained.

His decision comes after Karimganj BJP President Subrata Bhattacharjee had given up his PSO on December 25, heeding to the CM’s call.

Notably, CM Sarma had asked BJP workers to give up their PSOs, saying that it was a Congress culture. He had said that former PM, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had the vision of a political party different from that of Congress, dominant at that time.

He had said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee said the BJP should be different from other political parties. At that time, there were no other political parties except Congress. So, it should be different from the Congress party’s culture”.

“ A few days back, BJP national secretary BL Santosh visited Amingaon area near Guwahati and told me after observing the BJP karyakartas that he feared that the culture of BJP workers may become like that of Congress. We have no life threat. Why do we need PSOs? Who will kill us? It is a Congress culture”, the CM said.

