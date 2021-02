Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while presenting the vote on account for April-July 2021, announced that additional cess of 25 percent on alcohol will be removed.

The new rates will come into effect from February 13 (Saturday).

The minister said the government had imposed the additional cess on liquor last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the state is now recovering, it has been withdrawn.