Assam Lockdown 4.0: Existing Guidelines to remain in force until new directives issued

As third phase of the lockdown will end today, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that until new directives are issued by the Union Government the existing guideline will remain in force in the State and asked the DCs and SPs to ensure their total compliance.

Sonowal directed the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of the State to take on board MLAs, MPs and Minister in-charge of the respective districts to tide over the challenges posed by COVID-19 and stressed united effort by all stakeholders to revive the economy that suffered a major setback during the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown. He directed this while reviewing ongoing measures and future steps to deal with CODIV-19 pandemic through video conference at Brahmaputra State Guest House in Guwahati today.

In view of large number of stranded people of Assam returning to the State with operation of special trains, the Chief Minister asked DCs and SPs to take steps for setting up of quarantine management committees at village and block level in consultation with panchayat representatives, village headmen, VDP members, tea garden sardars and local NGOs. He also instructed them to develop a positive environment in the villages for people living in home quarantine with active support of senior citizens and opinion leaders.

The Chief Minister applauded leadership of principals of the medical colleges for the praiseworthy services rendered by doctors, nurses and health staff of the medical colleges.