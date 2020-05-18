Assam: Lockdown 4.0 Starts Today with Fresh Guidelines

The nationwide lockdown 4.0 started today till May 31 as per the instruction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with a fresh set of guidelines. With the rest of the country, the government of Assam too set new guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown in the state.

The guidelines are:

The state government will take a decision regarding the Containment, Buffer, Red, Orange, and Green Zones. The district administration will decide on the containment and buffer zones under the Red and Orange zone areas. There will be a strict contact tracing and house-to-house surveillance in the Containment Zone Curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 7 am People above 65 years of age, children below 10 years and pregnant women will not be allowed to step out of the house Only emergency services will be allowed in the containment zone

What will be allowed in Containment Zone?

Public transport and movement of buses will be allowed between two states with the permission of the respective governments Inter-district travelling Sports activity without the audience Movement of doctors, health workers, home guards, cleaners and emergency services Movement of goods vehicles Home delivery of restaurants will be allowed Last rites with only 20 persons Marriage ceremony with 50 persons Not more than 5 persons at a time will be allowed in the shops. People will have to maintain social distancing The private and public sector offices will have to follow the previous rules

What will be prohibited?