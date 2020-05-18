Assam: Lockdown 4.0 Starts Today with Fresh Guidelines

The nationwide lockdown 4.0 started today till May 31 as per the instruction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with a fresh set of guidelines. With the rest of the country, the government of Assam too set new guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown in the state.
The guidelines are:
- The state government will take a decision regarding the Containment, Buffer, Red, Orange, and Green Zones.
- The district administration will decide on the containment and buffer zones under the Red and Orange zone areas.
- There will be a strict contact tracing and house-to-house surveillance in the Containment Zone
- Curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 7 am
- People above 65 years of age, children below 10 years and pregnant women will not be allowed to step out of the house
- Only emergency services will be allowed in the containment zone
What will be allowed in Containment Zone?
- Public transport and movement of buses will be allowed between two states with the permission of the respective governments
- Inter-district travelling
- Sports activity without the audience
- Movement of doctors, health workers, home guards, cleaners and emergency services
- Movement of goods vehicles
- Home delivery of restaurants will be allowed
- Last rites with only 20 persons
- Marriage ceremony with 50 persons
- Not more than 5 persons at a time will be allowed in the shops. People will have to maintain social distancing
- The private and public sector offices will have to follow the previous rules
What will be prohibited?
- Air services, train, educational institutions, hotels, shopping malls, cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pool, the auditorium will remain closed
- All kinds of political, social, religious, cultural programmes should be banned
- Spitting, consumption of tobacco, smoking is strictly prohibited in public places