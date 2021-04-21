Assam Logs 1,665 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths

Assam on Wednesday reported 1,665 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 9,048 active caseloads in the state. Today’s positivity rate is 2.68 per cent.

The overall state tally has reached 2,29,138 cases.

The new cases have been detected out of 62, 107 tests done, of which Kamrup Metro reported 674 cases, followed by Kamrup Rural at 125, Nagaon at 74, and Dibrugarh at 67.

Further, five deaths have been registered today. The deceased were identified from Dibrugarh (2), Kamrup Metro (1), Barpeta (1), and Cachar (1). The total number of fatalities in the state has spiralled to 1,150.

Meanwhile, 297 patients were discharged. The total recoveries stood at 2, 17, 593 with a recovery rate of 94. 96 per cent.

