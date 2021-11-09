Assam Logs 247 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.53%

Assam on Monday registered 247 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 1,954. The positivity rate of the state is 0.53 percent.

The new cases in Assam have been detected out of 46,574 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Three Covid-19 fatalities were reported today, while, 229 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (115), Dibrugarh (16), Barpeta (14), and Kamrup Rural (12).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 6,03,463 with a recovery rate of 98.48 percent.

Meanwhile, the virus-related fatalities in the state have reached 6,034 with a death rate of 0.98 percent.

The overall case tally of the state as of today remains 6,12,798.

